×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

This may be my last film, Woody Allen tells Alec Baldwin in rare interview

Baldwin had ‘zero interest in the sanctimonious posts’ in reaction to the conversation on Instagram

29 June 2022 - 19:51 By Lisa Richwine

Filmmaker Woody Allen, who has faced a backlash in Hollywood over a sexual assault allegation by his adopted daughter, says he will shoot a new film in Paris later this year and that it may be his last...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. See Woody Allen, killers and Olympic athletes with new eyes Lifestyle
  2. Production firm slapped with safety fine after fatal Baldwin movie shooting Lifestyle
  3. ‘Someone with an axe to grind could have placed live round in Baldwin gun’ World
  4. Prince Andrew and the British monarchy’s right royal mess World
  5. Ghislaine Maxwell faces what Jeffrey Epstein never did — a trial World

Most read

  1. It’s taken over a century, but Cameroonian goddess is finally going home Lifestyle
  2. What does Diana’s story say about all of us? Lifestyle
  3. This may be my last film, Woody Allen tells Alec Baldwin in rare interview Lifestyle
  4. Russia’s frayed fashion industry embraces new possibilities Lifestyle
  5. Good Lod! After 10 years touring at the age of 1,700, it’s time to rest Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'We need to keep an eye on taverns and night clubs' — community mourns East ...
Residents demand police action after 21 die in Enyobeni tavern tragedy in East ...