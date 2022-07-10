×

Lifestyle

BRENWIN NAIDU | You can’t af-Ford to miss the new VW Amarok

The Volkswagen pickup is a venture between the German manufacturer and Ford, based on the Ranger

10 July 2022 - 20:46
Brenwin Naidu Motoring editor, reporter and presenter

The second-generation Volkswagen Amarok has been one of the most anticipated reveals of 2022. By now it is well known that the undertaking is a venture between the German manufacturer and Ford. The new pickup is based on the Ranger...

