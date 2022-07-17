BRENWIN NAIDU | Toyota Crown bound for SA in 2023

Crown lays claim to being the longest-running passenger car nameplate in the Toyota operation. It began life affixed to a mainstream sedan. In the decades that followed, the Crown evolved into a more upmarket saloon, with quality that arguably eclipses that of the Lexus marque in the eyes of hard-core Toyota enthusiasts.

But now the Crown is going global. And more crucially, it is expanding from a single saloon format into an entire family of vehicles with various body styles. There are four options. First, a conventional large saloon followed by a crossover, a sport-utility vehicle and lastly, a mutant sedan-cum-crossover. The range is set to be sold in 40 markets across the world.