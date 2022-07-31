×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

BRENWIN NAIDU | Hyundai Tucson’s an all-round diesel treat

The South Korean carmaker has come a long way and the Tucson is validation of this

31 July 2022 - 18:47
Brenwin Naidu Motoring editor, reporter and presenter

South Korean carmaker Hyundai is on a roll. Industry critics are likely to agree that it has been a while since the brand released a model that earned less than favourable comment...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. BRENWIN NAIDU | Death drive: the gloomy prospect of that final ride Lifestyle
  2. BRENWIN NAIDU | Car-spotting in law-abiding, pothole-less Seville Lifestyle
  3. BRENWIN NAIDU | Hear this, VW: we love the mutant, now how about an ... Lifestyle

Most read

  1. BRENWIN NAIDU | Hyundai Tucson’s an all-round diesel treat Lifestyle
  2. BRENWIN NAIDU | Toyota Crown bound for SA in 2023 Lifestyle
  3. Busisiwe Lurayi’s father found her ‘lifeless’ in her daughter’s room, aunt ... Lifestyle
  4. BRENWIN NAIDU | You can’t af-Ford to miss the new VW Amarok Lifestyle
  5. TimesLIVE second overall in Toyota GR Cup battle royale at Red Star Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'ANC on renewal path,' says Ramaphosa as policy conference wraps up
'Criminals can't have more rights than law-abiding citizens': Malema