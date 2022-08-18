×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

J’Something emerges from his ‘dark place’ to embark on exciting new venture

The singer describes his new project that emerged from his Covid coping mechanism

18 August 2022 - 21:04

The Covid-19 lockdown and the subsequent cancellation of his live performances sent J’Something into a dark place — until his wife dared him to try something different with his music...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Start me up: Rolling Stones kick off 60th anniversary European tour Lifestyle
  2. ‘David Genaro can’t die. He is immortal’ — Why Jamie Bartlett was unlike any ... Lifestyle
  3. 'They tried to resuscitate him but it was too late' — Jamie Bartlett's last ... Lifestyle

Most read

  1. J’Something emerges from his ‘dark place’ to embark on exciting new venture Lifestyle
  2. BRENWIN NAIDU | A taste of Ford’s new Ranger: let’s see how this plays out Lifestyle
  3. BRENWIN NAIDU | Beyond-the-electric-car warm and fuzzier Lifestyle
  4. Squirrel ragu and pigeon kebabs spice up London eatery’s sustainability focus Lifestyle
  5. BRENWIN NAIDU | Hyundai Tucson’s an all-round diesel treat Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Humans to dine ‘caged’ at baboon-proof farm stall near Cape Point
Amcu wants Sibyane-Stillwater mineworkers to be paid basic salary of R20,000