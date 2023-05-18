Mamkhize is 17kg lighter and loving life
The Durban tycoon cut out sugar and starch from her diet and never eats after 7pm
18 May 2023 - 22:17
When Durban businesswoman, soccer boss and television personality Shauwn Mkhize decided to reinvent herself two years ago, she embarked on a weight-loss journey that has seen her shed more than 17kg...
Mamkhize is 17kg lighter and loving life
The Durban tycoon cut out sugar and starch from her diet and never eats after 7pm
When Durban businesswoman, soccer boss and television personality Shauwn Mkhize decided to reinvent herself two years ago, she embarked on a weight-loss journey that has seen her shed more than 17kg...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos