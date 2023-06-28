From global warming to rising cold fronts, winter has proven to have no chill when it comes to how much colder it is getting.
Tips for being active to beat the winter chill and seasonal depression
As the weather cools, so does our desire to get out and about and stay fit
From global warming to rising cold fronts, winter has proven to have no chill when it comes to how much colder it is getting.
As a result, it is becoming hard for many to part from the warm confines of their beds and keep the winter weight off. Which often boils down to our work lives as well. However, those midyear slumps might not just be a mood shift but seasonal depression.
According to the National Institute of Mental Health, seasonal affective disorder occurs during the change of season and is seen in how people's moods or behaviours shift during this time. This typically occurs in autumn and ends in winter.
“While the chilly temperatures might make us reluctant to venture outdoors, staying active in winter holds numerous benefits for our mental health,” says Clere For Men Active brand manager Themba Ndlovu.
Luckily, gyms aren't the only places to get the fitness you need to beat the winter blues. Ndlovu has five of his top benefits and methods to keeping your mood up.
MOOD ENHANCEMENT
Regular physical activity stimulates the release of endorphins, often referred to as the “feel-good” hormones. These endorphins act as natural mood boosters, reducing feelings of stress, anxiety, and depression.
WATCH | Dineo Ranaka welcomed by loud cheers at festival in US
STRESS RELIEF
“Physical activity serves as an effective stress reliever, providing an outlet to release pent-up tension and worries.”
This can include stretching (yoga, Pilates) and virtual workouts on social media.
SUNLIGHT AND VITAMIN D
The shorter days and weaker sunlight strength can contribute to vitamin D deficiency, which is linked to mood disorders such as seasonal affective disorder (SAD). Engaging in outdoor physical activities during daylight hours exposes you to natural sunlight, allowing your body to produce vitamin D. This essential nutrient plays a crucial role in regulating mood, improving mental health, and combating symptoms of depression.
SOCIAL INTERACTION AND CONNECTION
Physical activity provides opportunities for social interaction and connection, which are vital for our mental wellbeing. Joining group fitness classes, participating in winter sports clubs such as soccer, or even organising winter hikes with friends or family allows for meaningful social engagement.
BUILDING RESILIENCE
Facing the challenges of winter and engaging in physical activity can foster resilience and mental strength. Overcoming obstacles, such as braving the cold or challenging weather conditions, builds character and instils a sense of accomplishment.
