Lifestyle

Threat to white shark revealed in 'Shark Eat Shark' film

Shark scientist Sophu Qoma urges people to protect the oceans' apex predator

03 July 2023 - 21:23
Claire Keeton Senior features writer

“Two weeks ago I saw a great white shark feeding on a spotted gully shark. This was my first proper sighting,” said shark scientist and advanced diver Sophumelela Qomu at the Cape Town premiere of the gripping documentary Shark Eat Shark...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Ragged-tooth shark returns to ocean after five years as aquatic ambassador News
  2. What spawned the sardine run? How the ‘greatest shoal on Earth’ works News
  3. 10 ocean adventures fans of ‘My Octopus Teacher’ can enjoy in SA Travel

Latest

  1. Threat to white shark revealed in 'Shark Eat Shark' film Lifestyle
  2. Tips for being active to beat the winter chill and seasonal depression Lifestyle
  3. How to work the 'quiet luxury’ trend into your office attire Lifestyle
  4. Your social media use reflects your personality traits Lifestyle
  5. Mamkhize is 17kg lighter and loving life Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Rifles and handguns destroyed by SAPS
Cosatu JHB members protest against job losses & poor economy