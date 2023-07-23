Road to a million subscribers! MacG looks back on Podcast & Chill journey and the bright future ahead
New faces set to be introduced, says Mac G on the success of his podcast and future plans
23 July 2023 - 19:50
MacGyver “MacG” Mukwevho says when he launched the first episode of Podcast and Chill five years ago, he never imagined he would reach a significant milestone. But after more than 400 uploads on his YouTube channel, he made history as the first South African and African to achieve 1-million podcast subscribers...
