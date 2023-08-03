INTERVIEW | SA women revving things up in the motoring world

Brenwin Naidu speaks to three women helping to steer the future of motoring in Mzansi.
Alex Boavida | Vice-president, sales and marketing, Mercedes-Benz
Talk us through your background
My journey began in the hospitality sector, where I held various roles, starting as a chef, later transitioning to front office manager when I opened my first hotel. Subsequently, I joined Foundation Hospitality Group, progressing through roles such as unit manager, operations manager, area manager, head of HR & payroll, and training director. My career in the motor industry started at Mercedes-Benz Nelspruit, as a sales executive. Through dedication and commitment, I rapidly rose to the position of new vehicle sales manager. A series of promotions propelled me to the role of dealer principal at Mercedes-Benz Bryanston in 2016 and eventually to the prestigious position of dealer principal at the flagship dealership, Mercedes-Benz Sandton in 2018. My responsibilities included managing a staff of 250 and co-ordinating 150 contractors. I successfully generated revenue exceeding R1bn and profits exceeding R50m, turning a profit from the new dealership within six months. In recognition of my contributions to the automotive industry, I was appointed as vice-chair of NADA (National Automobile Dealers' Association) in 2021. Recently, in 2023, I received the honour of being appointed as the vice-president of sales and marketing at MBSA.
Walk us through a day in your role
There are many things on the go, such as finding solutions and strategic initiatives to grow sales and steer agents daily in achieving the results required, marketing initiatives to drive sales and support our new luxury strategy, interactions with our head office in Stuttgart, people development and management — developing a world-class team with a high-performance culture, navigating a tough market and trying to find ways to do things better and more efficiently.
Challenges and rewards of your position?
I absolutely love what I do and the organisation that I work for. If it were not for that the pressure would be more difficult to bear. Challenges include a tough market, economic woes, people encouragement and assurances to keep going. Among the rewards are that I work for a world-class organisation, I get to meet amazing people, I get to make dreams come true (in always aspiring to own a Mercedes-Benz and then finally being able to own and afford them) and I have an amazing team that I get to grow and develop to become even better.
In which areas can the local motor industry improve?
Improvements can be made in the introduction of electric vehicles and the related network, compliance and customer management, as well as striving for world-class service, instead of substandard delivery.
Image: Supplied
Fundiswa Mahlanyana | Senior manager, planning and programme, Isuzu
Talk us through your background
I was born in Gqeberha and obtained a BTech in cost and management accounting, and am currently pursuing an MBA qualification. I am a wife, a mom, and a leader. I’ve always had a keen interest in cars, so I was thrilled when I was offered a graduate trainee position at the-then Delta Motor Corporation. I have been in the industry for 19 years and spent most of my career in various finance-related roles, mainly as a vehicle pricing analyst for domestic and sub-Saharan markets. I am the planning and programme manager for light commercial vehicles and sportutility vehicles at Isuzu.
Walk us through a day in your role
I am led by the various programme deliverables, working with my cross-functional team, which means having to be part of different working and decision-making forums. My Mondays are spent engaging with team members individually to track delivery, provide programme direction, and find out if there are any roadblocks the teams need assistance with. Most of my role is achieved through collaboration. My focus time is then spent investigating market and industry trends, reading up on the competitive landscape, engaging with different focus groups and reading material to gain insights into the voice of the customer, organising various leadership engagements, and planning for future products that support the overall business strategy.
Challenges and rewards of your position?
Having to switch between various roles, such as strategist, executor, communicator, researcher, or organiser, depending on what the business needs at that point in time, can be challenging. But this also makes the role so exciting and rewarding. There is always an opportunity to learn, grow and discover new things about yourself. The biggest reward is when I see positive market feedback through the media, social platforms, and sales figures.
In which areas can the local motor industry improve?
The local motor industry can benefit from faster technological advancement to reduce reliance on a large percentage of imported content and exposure to global supply chain challenges, to stay abreast of the ever-changing competitive landscape and boost our competitive advantage and job creation. We also need an enabling environment for the mobility revolution where the world is moving away from internal combustion engine-based vehicles and towards zero-emission vehicles. There is an urgent need for regulations, infrastructure development, and standardisation of best practices across the industry.
Image: Supplied
Mosa Lesitha | Supply chain analyst, Audi
Talk us through your background
My journey in the automotive industry started at Mercedes-Benz South Africa where I was part of the graduate programme. Since then, I have progressed through various roles in finance and controlling as well as sales planning areas of the business. After my time at Mercedes-Benz, I took on a new challenge at Volkswagen Group South Africa, assuming the role of dealer sales analyst for VW Commercial Vehicles. Currently, I am a supply chain analyst for Audi South Africa. My educational background includes a B.Com in financial management as well as a B.Com Honours in business management. I am currently pursuing my MBA to continue growing both professionally and personally.
Walk us through a day in your role
I am responsible for managing and monitoring the vehicle supply process, from ordering to wholesale, while identifying imbalances and capacity constraints. Additionally, I play a key role in the dealer ordering process and maintain frequent communication with our colleagues in Germany regarding production requirements and supply and demand imbalances. I find my role fulfilling as it offers a dynamic environment, allowing me to tackle complex challenges and apply my skills and expertise in various areas every day.
Challenges and rewards of your position?
I like to think of supply chain as the engine of the business, and like any business it comes with its challenges and is most definitely rewarding. Supply chain has its complexities. What I think makes my role so fulfilling and rewarding is that I am involved in the process of bringing our existing Audi products to customers’ doorsteps. My role also gives me an opportunity to collaborate with diverse stakeholders of the business, fostering professional growth and networking.
In which areas can the local motor industry improve?
There is still a lot that the South African automotive sector can do to improve, particularly on innovation and digitisation. Embracing new technologies is vital for staying competitive, sustainable and meeting the evolving needs of customers. Additionally, I believe market expansion is another area in which the automotive industry can leverage to explore new markets which can position the South African automotive industry for long-term sustainability and competitiveness.
