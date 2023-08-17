Lifestyle

Art lovers and collectors flock to festival in Riebeek Valley

Seventeen local artists open up private studios and six galleries have exhibitions

17 August 2023 - 20:48
Claire Keeton Senior features writer

Making art from C02 captured in the air seems fanciful — how do you turn a global-warming pollutant into a thing of beauty? — but when Riaan van Zyl sketches with drawing sticks made from captured-carbon rich charcoal, the concept becomes concrete...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. How André de Ruyter interview helped inspire sculptor’s latest piece Insight
  2. It's never too late to dive into a new career Business Times
  3. Art Joburg springs back to life, with a plan to put art across the city Lifestyle

Latest

  1. Art lovers and collectors flock to festival in Riebeek Valley Lifestyle
  2. Chef Nti gives cabbage her culinary master stroke Food
  3. REVIEW | Why the Subaru Crosstrek is begging for more power and a slicker ... Motoring
  4. Food, wine and music pairings for a lit weekend Lifestyle
  5. REVIEW | Icy cool Volvo C40 is stylish and deceptively fast Motoring

Latest Videos

New name for moonshot pact: 'Multi-Party Charter for South Africa'
Opposition leaders gather for start of “National convention”