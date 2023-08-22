Can you mourn your ex? How avoiding the death affects your new relationship
Not letting your partners grieve can cause more issues in current relationships
22 August 2023 - 21:00
From Lea Michele to DJ Zinhle, many celebrities build bonds and relationships in the public eye that grow to new heights or can end splashed across headlines. With their lives playing our before us, it’s easy to get sucked into the seemingly bizarre drama. However, there is something deeply relatable in losing a partner and having to navigate how you mourn them. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.