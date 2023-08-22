Hotel Review
New-look Monwana Lodge whispers — rather than screams — money
The recently refurbished lodge in the Greater Kruger is an exercise in understated elegance, with a touch of 'Wes Anderson in Africa'
22 August 2023 - 10:00
Sometimes a place has a catchy phrase that just has a good ring to it. As I step out of the shuttle, I am greeted warmly by the staff: “Welcome home.” Their actual tagline is “Coming Home” and if wishes were fishes, the luxurious Monwana Lodge — in the Thornybush Game Reserve, part of the Greater Kruger National Park — would be my home. ..
