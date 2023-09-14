WATCH | Feel the Sweet Embrace with Dulux Colour of the Year 2024
Dulux colour experts bring a sense of belonging into an uncertain world with their 2024 colour stories based on global consumer trends
14 September 2023 - 09:45
Imagine creating a calm and inviting space in your home that feels like a hug when you enter a room after a long, stressful day with something as simple as repainting a room. Warm Embrace, Dulux's new colour of the year for 2024, personifies just that and much more — this welcoming pastel hue reflects extensive research into global consumer trends which found we're all feeling the need for a sense of belonging. With that in mind Dulux created this welcoming colour palette to remedy our uncertain and often fearful state of mind...
