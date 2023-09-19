How Chioma Umeala navigates racism, xenophobia and anime fans who love her spit
As more black actors get cast in roles in comic and anime adaptations, there is a growing need for diversity in its fandoms
19 September 2023 - 20:42
While most actors might assume the colourful writing of Shakespeare or celebrated Cannes Film Festival flicks would ignite their inner thespian, Chioma Umeala caught the acting bug from the live-action adaptation of the Scooby-Doo movies. It was not long before the actress’ career to hit a pivotal moment playing the beloved Mami Nojiko in the live adaptation of the most-watched anime in history, One Piece...
