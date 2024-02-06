Cruising
It was a fine Cape Town dinner on the Queen Mary 2 — but she'll be back
A changed itinerary to avoid the Red Sea on her world voyage means she returns to Cape Town in April, with epic deals for cruisers on the final leg
06 February 2024 - 21:40
The world’s last ocean liner, Queen Mary 2 (https://www.cunard.com/en-gb/cruise-ships/queen-mary-2/9), which towered above the Cape Town docks last week, will be back in April. South Africans wanting to cruise to Lisbon or Southampton can get an exceptional deal on this route, which was added after the original itinerary was changed to avoid the troubled Red Sea region. ..
