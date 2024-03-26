Cee the Kreator talks art and pimping out Porsches
The artist chats to us about his recent exhibition that saw him bring a burst of colour to the posh showroom at EB Motors
26 March 2024 - 21:53
Like a scene from the colourful worlds of the Tokyo and Miami legs of the Fast and Furious franchise, Cee the Kreator took over the EB Motors showroom and turned it into an art gallery...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.