Miss World SA finalists made to face their insecurities at boot camp
A session aimed at making Miss World SA finalists face their insecurities ranks among the favourite experiences at their weeklong boot camp in Rustenburg
06 August 2024 - 21:28
Miss World South Africa finalists were made to face their insecurities and armed with tools to overcome them at their weeklong boot camp in Rustenburg...
