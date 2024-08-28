Lifestyle

Behind the brush with SA’s top makeup expert

Makeup artist Alex Botha walks us through how to achieve the ultimate, fresh-faced skin finish for men

28 August 2024 - 04:36 By Staff Reporter

What are your key tips for men wanting to create a super-healthy, glowing skin finish?..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cape Town to host SA Auto Week 2024 Motoring
  2. Coveted Bathu sneakers take bold steps to leave a green footprint Lifestyle
  3. What characteristics do wise people share? Lifestyle
  4. Toyota South Africa boosts local manufacturing with R1.1bn investment Motoring

Latest Videos

Chidimma Adetshina Talks Identity Crisis : "There are times I literally cry ...
Taxi driver says he thought Bree street explosion was a bomb, feels traumatised