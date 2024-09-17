Sweden: stuck in the 1670s architecturally, but what a treat
Kgaugelo Masweneng takes a trip to Stockholm and Gothenburg
17 September 2024 - 04:40
I was finally going to Europe, what a delight! Sweden to be specific. I did so many internet searches my algorithm started flooding my phone with all things Sweden. I was eager to learn more about it, albeit without spoiling it for myself by being my own “spoiler alert”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.