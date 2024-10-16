Opportunity for SA men to step up and become father figures
Absent fathers have left many South African boys traumatised and dysfunctional, often battling with identity issues and behavioural problems
16 October 2024 - 20:59
In South Africa, 70% of children are growing up in single-parent homes and it is estimated that four out of five boys with absent fathers don’t have even one other consistent, positive male role model in their lives...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.