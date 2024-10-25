At her official send-off, before she competes at this year's Miss Universe, Miss South Africa Mia Le Roux showcased some of the outfits she will be wearing when she hits the stage.
In a glittering red number with a cinched silhouette, Le Roux is set to showcase some of South Africa's best designers on and off the runway. Speaking to TimesLIVE, designers Loice Dube and Keneoue Mletshwa said the reigning queen's pieces were a nod to retro glam.
“We're giving her 1950s looks. Mia is elegant and we wanted to put her in garments that speak to her lady-like qualities,” said Mletshwa, who added that the ensembles would allow her personality to shine without “having to show off.”
The palettes chosen were warm tones dominated by shades of gold and brown that complement her beauty.
Mletshwa and Dube are designers for AFI Prive, delivering pieces for refined shoppers with a taste for elegance.
“These are everyday statement pieces that go well with luxury fashion, which is what we wanted to showcase with Mia,” said Dube.
Mia le Roux ready to take on Mexico in a fashion storm
The Miss SA title-holder reveals details of her outfits for the Miss Universe pageant
Image: Veli Nhlapo
At her official send-off, before she competes at this year's Miss Universe, Miss South Africa Mia Le Roux showcased some of the outfits she will be wearing when she hits the stage.
In a glittering red number with a cinched silhouette, Le Roux is set to showcase some of South Africa's best designers on and off the runway. Speaking to TimesLIVE, designers Loice Dube and Keneoue Mletshwa said the reigning queen's pieces were a nod to retro glam.
“We're giving her 1950s looks. Mia is elegant and we wanted to put her in garments that speak to her lady-like qualities,” said Mletshwa, who added that the ensembles would allow her personality to shine without “having to show off.”
The palettes chosen were warm tones dominated by shades of gold and brown that complement her beauty.
Mletshwa and Dube are designers for AFI Prive, delivering pieces for refined shoppers with a taste for elegance.
“These are everyday statement pieces that go well with luxury fashion, which is what we wanted to showcase with Mia,” said Dube.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
Succeeding pageant queens such as Basetsana Kumalo and Zozibini Tunzi , who are leading the fashion pack, Mia was excited by how Dube and Mletshwa were able to capture “the essence of Mia” with the garments they created.
“I have a style that is elegant, timeless and very Sophia Loren. It's an aesthetic that comes through in the dresses that have bold, vibrant colours and patterns.”
This year, the Miss Universe pageant is expected to judge the national costume section. As a result, the pageant decided to keep Le Roux's official costume a secret. These are often crowd pullers along with the swimsuit section. Le Roux sees these moments as an opportunity for title-holders to show off their personalities and self-expression.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
“It's very powerful. Whatever you wear is a communication tool that tells a story about yourself without saying a word and that's what we are doing with these garments — we are telling stories about who we are and expressing our individuality. That is beautiful to me, because you stitch together a garment and creative thinking to make that story.”
Keen to hit the world stage and to understand the psychology behind the contestants' cultures, Le Roux is yet to reveal what her winning speech will be.
“I believe I will be able to speak from the heart. I have visualised it and I know what my essence is, that the person I am has been shaped by my community. I am built by every single person that has helped to build me,” she said.
* Miss Universe 2024 will take place on November 16.
READ MORE:
IN PICS | Chidimma Adetshina’s winning looks at Miss Universe Nigeria
See how local beauty queens put SA on list of top 10 most beautiful in world
IN PICS | Bonang Matheba's goddess looks from the Miss SA finale
Designer of glittering Miss SA gowns drew his inspiration from Mother Africa’s fauna and flora
Natasha Joubert unleashes her inner fashionista in collab with Forever New
IN PICS | Bryoni Govender's winning fashion at Miss Supranational
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos