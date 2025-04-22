South African amapiano star DJ and producer Vigro Deep (real name Kamogelo Phetla) took over Brooklyn, New York, at the weekend.
The headline act of the Descendants: Afrohouse & Amapiano Experience at SILO in Brooklyn, Vigro performed for his first time in New York to a sold-out capacity show on Saturday night which also included DJs Meedy, Ethan Tomas, Vonnie Mack and Pizzi on the decks.
The son of South Africa's renowned DJ Spring (Victor Ngcongwana), one of the founding members of the legendary Godfather of Deep House Collective, Vigro experimented with sounds at a young age and attributed his success to his father.
“My dad’s influence played a big part, as he’s seen as a legend in house music in South Africa — so that really already set the ball in how my work ethic should be,” he told TimesLIVE Premium. “I got used to spending hours perfecting beats and understanding the emotional side of music too, not just the technical.”
When asked about what’s going through his mind when he’s behind the decks and the crowd is vibing, the 23-year-old star from Atteridgeville, Pretoria, said: “In those moments, I’m locked in. It’s almost spiritual.
“I’m reading the energy of the crowd, but also letting the music speak through me. I don’t overthink — I feel. That connection between me and the people, is what fuels every drop, every transition. And I’m always making sure I have fun. It’s important for the crowd to see that I’m enjoying it as much as they are.”
Amapiano star Vigro Deep takes over the Big Apple
'It’s important for the crowd to see that I’m enjoying it as much as they are'
Image: Thabile Rampa
Brooklyn, New York has been one of his favourite stops on his US tour.
“Brooklyn is the home for rap — and a lot of people don’t know how big rap is in South Africa. So big names like Jay-Z and Biggie Smalls are huge in the culture and it’s crazy to think that someone who comes from a completely different world is able to share music in such a musically iconic place like Brooklyn. I listen to a lot of rap outside house music or amapiano, so I feel a special connection.”
Erik Merritt from Botswana has been a huge fan of the DJ and attended the Brooklyn show. “The ‘Descendants’ party is constantly such a vibe, and Vigro’s set on Saturday night was absolutely amazing. Like, he tore the roof down with us with that set. It’s always elevated and it’s always a great time, I’ll always keep going back though my legs were gone from dancing so hard.”
Vigro Deep has collaborated with a number of renowned artists, including Focalistic, Kabza De Small, DJ Maphorisa, Reekado Banks, and Mr JazziQ.
He also has a list of artists he would love to collaborate with. “I’d love to work with artists who bring a different flavour but understand energy — like Travis Scott, Rema, Asake or Kaytranada,” said Vigro. “Even someone like Kendrick Lamar — he’s tapped in and experimental. Collaborations like that push genres into new spaces. But it’s also important to say that I collaborate with anyone big or small. It’s really about the music, and just taking the sound beyond what it can be.
“I’d just like to say a big ‘thank you’ to everyone supporting the music. We’re building something global but still rooted. I appreciate every supporter, every crowd, every DJ who’s pushing the sound forward with me. Look out for new music coming out soon!”
Vigro Deep performed on Easter in Washington DC and was scheduled to perform on Monday night in West Palm Beach, Florida — the last stop on his US tour.
“After America, it’s Ibiza, then I’m back home in South Africa. The mission continues.”
