Lifestyle

Resale values of Chinese cars in South Africa: what you need to know

The popular view is Chinese cars have high depreciation — but do the numbers back it up?

25 April 2025 - 13:14
Denis Droppa Group motoring editor

In recent years Chinese vehicles have gained a major foothold in South Africa, disrupting the market with low prices (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times-daily/lifestyle/motoring/2025-01-28-are-the-latest-chinese-vehicles-still-as-cheap-and-tacky-as-their-predecessors/) that have seen them usurp market share from many legacy rivals...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. REVIEW | Foton Tunland G7 offers big value at a bargain price Motoring
  2. Resale values of Chinese cars in South Africa: what you need to know Lifestyle
  3. Amapiano star Vigro Deep takes over the Big Apple Lifestyle
  4. Here are all the new Toyota models coming to South Africa in 2025 Motoring
  5. REVIEW | Omoda C9 impresses but struggles with tech glitches Motoring

Latest Videos

Standing Committee on Public Accounts, 25 April 2025
Teenager charged with arson in New Jersey wildfire