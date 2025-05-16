Lifestyle

Tinder for a firestorm: deepfake video quality fuels romance baiting scams

Dating in the time of AI — deep love or deepfake?

16 May 2025 - 04:30 By Kim Harrisberg and Adam Smith
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Beth Hyland matched on Tinder with a man whose profile seemed to complement hers well. Now, she says this 'perfect match' was likely orchestrated.
TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE Beth Hyland matched on Tinder with a man whose profile seemed to complement hers well. Now, she says this 'perfect match' was likely orchestrated.
Image: 123RF/PETER KSINAN

Beth Hyland thought she had met the love of her life on Tinder.

In reality, the Michigan-based administrative assistant had been manipulated by an online scam artist who posed as a French man named “Richard”, used deepfake video on Skype calls and posted photos of another man to pull off his con.

A “deepfake” is manipulated video or audio made using artificial intelligence (AI) to look and sound real. They are often difficult to detect without specialised tools.

In a matter of months, Hyland, 53, had taken out loans totalling $26,000, sent “Richard” the money, and fallen prey to a classic case of romance baiting.

A projected 8-million deepfakes will be shared worldwide in 2025, up from 500,000 in 2023, says the British government. 

About a fifth of those will be part of romance scams, according to a January report from cyber firm McAfee.

'He treated me like a queen': the psychology behind dangerous liaisons

Tshidi Monkoe needed a "breath of fresh air" after her abusive marriage collapsed - the  emotional connection she yearned for was unexpectedly ...
News
2 years ago

“It's like grieving a death,” Hyland told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

“When I saw him on video, it was the same as the pictures he had been sending me. He looked a little fuzzy, but I didn't know about deepfakes,” she said.

Manipulation and lies

Hyland lives in Portage, about 230km west of Detroit, and had been divorced for four years when she began dating again.

She matched on Tinder with a man whose profile seemed to complement hers well.

Now, she says this “perfect match” was likely orchestrated.

“Richard” said he was born in Paris but lived in Indiana and worked as a freelance project manager for a construction company that required a lot of travel, including to Qatar.

Months of emotional manipulation, lies, fake photos and AI-doctored Skype calls followed. The scammer pledged his undying love, but had myriad reasons to miss every potential meet-up.

Weeks after they matched, “Richard” convinced Hyland that he needed her help to pay for a lawyer and a translator in Qatar.

“I told him I was gonna take out loans and he started crying, telling me no-one's ever loved him like this before,” said Hyland in an online interview.

Seeing is not believing: how deepfake scammers abused top doctor’s image

It's getting increasingly difficult to trust what you see online when your doctor's face and voice are faked to sell male potency products, writes ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 year ago

But “Richard” kept asking for more money and when Hyland eventually told her financial adviser what was happening, he said she was most likely the victim of a romance scam.

“I couldn't believe it, but I couldn't ignore it,” said Hyland.

She confronted “Richard”; he initially denied it all but then went silent when Hyland asked him to “prove her wrong” and return her money.

Police told Hyland they could not take her case further because there was no “coercion, threat or force involved”, according to a letter from Portage's director of public safety, seen by the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

The office of public safety — which oversees both the police and fire services — did not respond to a request for comment.

In an email sent to Hyland after she flagged the scammer's account to Tinder, which was seen by the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the company said it removes users who violate their terms of service or guidelines.

While Tinder said it could not share the outcome of the investigation due to privacy reasons, it said Hyland's report was “evaluated” and “actioned in accordance with our policies”.

Scammers slide into DMs of Tinder and Bumble users in new iPhone crypto scam

A new iPhone scam uses social engineering to rake in millions from users using dating apps such as Bumble and Tinder, as well as a system which helps ...
News
3 years ago

A Tinder spokesperson said the company has “zero tolerance” of fraudsters and uses AI to root our potential scammers and warn its users, as well as offering factsheets on romance scams.

In March, Hyland attended a US Senate committee hearing when a bill was introduced to require dating apps to remove scammers and notify users who interact with fake accounts.

The senator proposing the bill said Hyland's story showed why the legislation was needed.

In general, dating apps do not notify users who have communicated with a scammer once the fraudster's account has been removed or issue alerts about how to avoid being scammed, as required in the proposed new bill.

Microsoft, which owns Skype, directed the Thomson Reuters Foundation to blog posts informing users how to prevent romance scams and steps it had taken to tackle AI-generated content, such as adding watermarks to images. The company did not provide further comment.

Jason Lane-Sellers, a director of fraud and identity at LexisNexis Risk Solutions, said only 7% of scams are reported, with victims often held back by shame.

'AI arms race'

Jorij Abraham, MD of the Global Anti-Scam Alliance, a Netherlands-based organisation to protect consumers, said humans won't be able to detect manipulated media for long.

“In two or three years, it will be AI against AI,” he said.

“Software exists that can follow your conversation — looking at the eyes, if they're blinking — these are giveaways that something is going on that humans can't see, but software can.”

Don't get caught in the Net

Danger lurks everywhere online when users respond to carefully laid digital traps
News
1 month ago

Lane-Sellers from LexisNexis Risk Solutions described it as an AI “arms race” between scammers and anti-fraud companies trying to protect consumers and businesses.

Richard Whittle, an AI expert at Salford Business School in northern England, said he expects future deepfake detection technology will be built in by hardware makers such as Apple, Google, and Microsoft who can access users' webcams.

Neither Apple nor Google responded to requests for comment on how they protect consumers against deepfakes, or on future product developments.

Abraham said the real challenge was to catch the scammers, who often work in different countries to those they target.

Despite her dead end, Hyland still believes it is good to report scams and help authorities crack down on scammers.

And she wants scam victims to know it is not their fault.

“I've learnt terminology ... we don't lose (money) or give it away — it's stolen. We don't fall for scams — we're manipulated and victimised.

Thomson Reuters Foundation

READ ON:

‘They take away your humanity’: man rescued from Myanmar scammers speaks of his horrifying ordeal

The man was among the 23 South Africans who were rescued from Myanmar last month, forming part of 7,000 other individuals from various countries
News
1 month ago

Meta plays catch-up in AI arms race

New Llama 4 model aims to close gap with ChatGPT and Google Gemini
Business Times
1 week ago

Credit card crooks face new hurdles

While traditional authorisation relies on 'probabilistic models' to determine whether a payment is legitimate, Deep Authorisation takes it a step ...
Business Times
2 months ago

Time’s best inventions of 2024: the good, the bad, and the expensive

Time Magazine this week released its annual “Best Inventions” list and, as usual, it presents a peculiar blend of the awe-inspiring, the “wait, ...
Business Times
6 months ago

AI set to spark new cybersecurity arms race

A new cybersecurity arms race has broken out as the world sees an explosion in the launch of generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools that can ...
Business Times
2 years ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Related articles

  1. Ready to share your password with your bae? Read these safety tips first Lifestyle
  2. Second suspect arrested as law catches up with Cape 'Tinder Swindler' syndicate News
  3. SUE DE GROOT | Of cons, confidence and con men Insight
  4. Tinder use in Cape Town reveals the paradox of modern dating Opinion & Analysis
  5. From travel scams to farm fraud, SA’s swindlers exposed News
  6. ASPASIA KARRAS | We're streaming up swindle stories, confident we'll never fall ... Lifestyle

Most read

  1. Outa accuses RTMC of keeping a billion-rand secret Motoring
  2. TIMELINE | Where in the world is Kate Middleton? Lifestyle
  3. Depicting Jozi’s urban entanglements Lifestyle
  4. REVIEW | Why the Suzuki Fronx might be a better buy than the Vitara Brezza Motoring
  5. The top 10 most misunderstood car buttons Motoring

Latest Videos

South Africa vs Nigeria - U-20 AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS
SPOTLIGHT | Step inside The Weeknd’s mind and follow a couple’s journey through ...