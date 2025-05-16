Tinder for a firestorm: deepfake video quality fuels romance baiting scams

Beth Hyland thought she had met the love of her life on Tinder.

In reality, the Michigan-based administrative assistant had been manipulated by an online scam artist who posed as a French man named “Richard”, used deepfake video on Skype calls and posted photos of another man to pull off his con.

A “deepfake” is manipulated video or audio made using artificial intelligence (AI) to look and sound real. They are often difficult to detect without specialised tools.

In a matter of months, Hyland, 53, had taken out loans totalling $26,000, sent “Richard” the money, and fallen prey to a classic case of romance baiting.

A projected 8-million deepfakes will be shared worldwide in 2025, up from 500,000 in 2023, says the British government.

About a fifth of those will be part of romance scams, according to a January report from cyber firm McAfee.