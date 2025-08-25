Lifestyle

KZN woman joins Global Women Techsters fellowship

For Mkize, the journey started with curiosity — and that’s the message she hopes others take from her success

25 August 2025 - 04:30
Jen Su Lifestyle Correspondent

South African Asanda Mkize has been named among just 1,500 women worldwide selected for the Women Techsters Fellowship Class of 2026, a year-long programme run by Tech4Dev, with headquarters in Washington DC...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. What women want — and do differently to men — in travel News
  2. Women's Month | Busisekile Khumalo holds onto hope for a kinder tomorrow News
  3. Metro FM Off Air unpacks what the workplace really looks like for women in 2025 TshisaLIVE

Most read

  1. Bugatti Divo sets new auction record, sells for more than R150m Motoring
  2. FIRST DRIVE | New MG 3 hits SA roads with budget-friendly hatchback appeal Motoring
  3. South Africa's smart driving licences delayed yet again Motoring
  4. Kippie Moeketsi’s global influence: what made the South African saxophonist so ... Lifestyle
  5. Here are all the new Toyota models coming to South Africa in 2025 Motoring

Latest Videos

Netanyahu says Houthis will pay for aggression against Israel | REUTERS
GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Israel pounds Gaza City suburbs