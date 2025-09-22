Tea for two (and your dog): Mount Nelson serves high tea with a twist
Even welcoming jet-setting pets and creating an afternoon tea for them including meat loaf and rare roast beef
22 September 2025 - 14:59
Unique experiences are rare, but the Mount Nelson Hotel in Cape Town has one for tea connoisseurs: 75 choices of tea curated by Craig Cupido, South Africa's “first certified tea sommelier”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.