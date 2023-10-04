Truth be told, the idea of a silent, all-electric Mercedes-AMG takes some getting used to, even in the current climate. The performance division of the three-pointed star once prided itself in hallmarks of big displacements and snarling, rambunctious acoustics.
Aside from the four-cylinder compacts, six- and eight-cylinder units were non-negotiable. Of course, all that has changed, as seen in examples like the W206 C 43 and C 63, using the same 2.0l M139 motor from the A 35 and A 45.
We recently fetched a copy of the silent EQE 43 4Matic for a brief, weekend evaluation. Visually, there is something about the EQE that seems just right. It is not as blob-like as the larger EQS and cuts a sleek silhouette in any environment.
The AMG accoutrements are noticeable, from the Panamericana grille (sealed because there is no engine) to the distinctive pattern of the aerodynamically optimised alloy wheel fitment. Chalk it to getting older, but entering the snug cabin of the EQE required more care and a slower approach than usual. The hard, protruding bolsters of the seats did not make ingress easier. But this is a Mercedes-AMG after all — sportiness comes with certain trade-offs.
REVIEW | A silent sprinter — that's the Mercedes-AMG EQE 43 4Matic
There is always going to be vehement debate as to what the best representative of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class lineage is.
A personal favourite has to be the W123 generation, legendary for its robustness, with an elegant style that still looks regal in 2023. The E-Class nameplate is still well and alive, in the form of the latest W214, but in the electric vehicle parallel universe of the Mercedes-EQ sub-brand, it has a counterpart in the EQE.
As with the traditional E-Class, the EQE sedan occupies the middle point of the range, a tier above the EQB, but one dial below the EQS. The model is available in regular 350+ guise or in Mercedes-AMG EQE 43 4Matic flavour.
Ride quality is not jarring, but decidedly firmer than what we have experienced in non-AMG versions of Mercedes-EQ products. It handles with exceptional composure, sticking to the asphalt like a barnacle, adjusting direction without an inkling of lean or roll. The cornering abilities of the EQE 43 are simply remarkable.
Its sprinting abilities are equally dazzling. Unlike the EQE 350+, which is rear-wheel drive, the EQE 43 has an electric motor at either axle, with an output of 350kW and 858Nm. That facilitates a claimed 0-100km sprint time of 4.2 seconds, whereas the 350+ will do it in 6.4 seconds.
A substantial 90.56kWh battery means an assuring claimed travel range of 535km. The model has a DC charging capacity of up to 170kW. Use one of the 150kW chargers available in South Africa and filling up the battery from near-empty would take little over 30 minutes. Our worst electricity consumption was 30.7kWh/100km. Driven sensibly, achieving close to the claimed 22kWh/100km is easy.
The responsive, immediate get-up of the electric AMG is addictive. The engineers tried to compensate on the acoustic front with a synthesised buzzing effect amplified in Sport+ mode. But it ends up sounding like a Wahl hair-clipper in action.
That aside, the experience is enjoyable, blending outright speed with appreciable serenity. The EQE 43 is a thoroughly modern, civilised and environmentally conscious expression of the AMG spirit. That might not appeal to everyone, but if you want your performance thrills in silent fashion, this could work for you.
Pricing starts at R1,724,650 for the EQE 350+ and the 43 4Matic goes for R2,112,950.
