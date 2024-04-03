Motoring

New vehicle sales take a tumble in March

Year-on-year export sales also declined, by 8,975 units (27.1%) to 24,161 units, in March

04 April 2024 - 10:31 By Staff Writer

The constrained business environment amplified by weak consumer demand and the Easter holidays has affected the new vehicle market’s performance, automotive business council Naamsa said. ..

