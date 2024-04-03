New vehicle sales take a tumble in March
Year-on-year export sales also declined, by 8,975 units (27.1%) to 24,161 units, in March
04 April 2024 - 10:31
The constrained business environment amplified by weak consumer demand and the Easter holidays has affected the new vehicle market’s performance, automotive business council Naamsa said. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.