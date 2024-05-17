Motoring

REVIEW | Why the Honda CR-V is difficult to justify for the money

20 May 2024 - 10:31
Denis Droppa Group motoring editor

The Honda CR-V at one point enjoyed a strong following in South Africa, but it may be pricing itself ever further into the ranks of the niche...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. REVIEW | Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max AWD is value-packed but vexing Motoring
  2. Cheers as 3 SA vineyards rank among world's top 50 for wine tourism Lifestyle
  3. ‘MK: Mandela’s Secret Army’ holds court in New York Lifestyle
  4. Relationship on the skids? It’s time to hit the gym together Lifestyle
  5. In with the old, out with the new: where are the women and people of colour in ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Thousands of South Africans make their mark across the globe in 2024 elections
President Ramaphosa visits the George building site collapse, offers sympathy