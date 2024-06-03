Motoring

REVIEW | Stylish Isuzu D-Max 1.9 X-Rider let down by lack of oomph

04 June 2024 - 08:54
Denis Droppa Group motoring editor

Isuzu recently added a stylish X-Rider 1.9 turbo diesel model to its D-Max range of double cab bakkies in South Africa. It is the latest iteration of the X-Rider series launched as a limited edition model in 2016 but continued due to its popularity...

