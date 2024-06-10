Motoring

FIRST DRIVE | New MINI Countryman is big on driving fun

If you can get over that there’s nothing mini about this MINI, the new Countryman is an impressive car

10 June 2024 - 12:29
Denis Droppa Group motoring editor

The new Countryman has become so bloated it feels wrong to call it a MINI. Maybe the model name should also be written in upper case to better match its size...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. REVIEW | Stylish Isuzu D-Max 1.9 X-Rider let down by lack of oomph Motoring
  2. FIRST DRIVE | New Toyota Hilux GR-S muscles up with macho styling Motoring
  3. FIRST DRIVE | New MINI Countryman is big on driving fun Motoring
  4. Cheers as 3 SA vineyards rank among world's top 50 for wine tourism Lifestyle
  5. REVIEW | Why the Suzuki Fronx might be a better buy than the Vitara Brezza Motoring

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...