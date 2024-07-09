REVIEW | Why the LDV T60 Max Luxe 4WD is a tough sell
The latest Chinese marque to test South Africa's bakkie brand loyalty is LDV, part of automotive giant SAIC Motor, China’s largest vehicle manufacturer
09 July 2024 - 15:32
Brands such as Haval and Chery have lit up South African passenger car sales with keen pricing and high-end features, but Chinese bakkies have so far failed to make a similar dent in the bakkie market...
