FIRST DRIVE
New Toyota Prado offers improved off-road performance, more refinement
It says a lot about a vehicle’s reputation when so many buyers lay down deposits without having seen the car, let alone driven it
15 July 2024 - 09:33
Large SUVs account for about 4% of South Africa's SUV market but the new Toyota Land Cruiser Prado upended that trend by selling 679 units in June, its first month on sale. Not bad for a vehicle with a starting price of just under R1.3m, and it outperformed a number of smaller, cheaper SUVs...
