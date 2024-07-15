Motoring

WATCH | Mika Häkkinen takes McLaren Solus GT up Goodwood hill

The custom-made car is finished in the colours of the Finn’s MP4/13 Formula One vehicle of 1998 and owned by a McLaren and Häkkinen fanatic

15 July 2024 - 14:45
Phuti Mpyane Senior Motoring Correspondent

Two-time McLaren Formula One world champion Mika Häkkinen relived the V10-engined glory days when taking the McLaren Solus GT supercar up the Goodwood hill at this past weekend's Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Scientists want ‘dirty’ Toyota Mirai sidelined from Paris Olympics Motoring
  2. FIRST DRIVE | New Toyota Prado offers improved off-road performance, more ... Motoring
  3. WATCH | Mika Häkkinen takes McLaren Solus GT up Goodwood hill Motoring
  4. REVIEW | Why the LDV T60 Max Luxe 4WD is a tough sell Motoring
  5. 10 cars that give you more than 1,000km of range on a tank of fuel Motoring

Latest Videos

The A Listers explainer: Queen Modjaji
African couture on the red carpet for the premiere of Queen Modjadji