WATCH | Mika Häkkinen takes McLaren Solus GT up Goodwood hill
The custom-made car is finished in the colours of the Finn’s MP4/13 Formula One vehicle of 1998 and owned by a McLaren and Häkkinen fanatic
15 July 2024 - 14:45
Two-time McLaren Formula One world champion Mika Häkkinen relived the V10-engined glory days when taking the McLaren Solus GT supercar up the Goodwood hill at this past weekend's Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK...
