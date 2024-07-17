Motoring

VW announces local trials of electric ID.4 before 2026 launch

The company has brought out units to give drive experiences to selected clients and media for feedback before the proposed market introduction in 2026

17 July 2024 - 17:02
Phuti Mpyane Senior Motoring Correspondent

Volkswagen South Africa has announced a new test fleet programme of the electric ID.4 Pro Performance SUV. The company has brought out units to give drive experiences to selected clients and media for feedback before the car’s proposed market introduction in 2026...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. South African users would be ticked off over US TikTok ban Lifestyle
  2. FIRST DRIVE | New Toyota Prado offers improved off-road performance, more ... Motoring
  3. Scientists want ‘dirty’ Toyota Mirai sidelined from Paris Olympics Motoring
  4. REVIEW | Why the LDV T60 Max Luxe 4WD is a tough sell Motoring
  5. WATCH | Mika Häkkinen takes McLaren Solus GT up Goodwood hill Motoring

Latest Videos

Cassette A Documentary Mixtape 2016 (NLsubs)
The A Listers explainer: Queen Modjaji