VW announces local trials of electric ID.4 before 2026 launch
The company has brought out units to give drive experiences to selected clients and media for feedback before the proposed market introduction in 2026
17 July 2024 - 17:02
Volkswagen South Africa has announced a new test fleet programme of the electric ID.4 Pro Performance SUV. The company has brought out units to give drive experiences to selected clients and media for feedback before the car’s proposed market introduction in 2026...
