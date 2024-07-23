Motoring

FIRST DRIVE | Why the Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster is the ultimate off-road accessory

Not some half-baked, backyard concoction, but a fully-fledged, thoroughly pedigreed warrior made from top-shelf ingredients, built to crush all manner of terrains

23 July 2024 - 12:13
Brenwin Naidu Motoring editor, reporter and presenter

The word “epic” is probably used more liberally than it should be in our world of hashtagged superlatives, but in the Ineos Grenadier it fits the bill...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. The new Dayun Yuehu S5 is Mzansi's cheapest ‘family’ EV Motoring
  2. REVIEW | Why the LDV T60 Max Luxe 4WD is a tough sell Motoring
  3. FIRST DRIVE | New Toyota Prado offers improved off-road performance, more ... Motoring
  4. Shape up for summer with a seven-day Mediterranean eating plan Lifestyle
  5. The top 10 most misunderstood car buttons Motoring

Latest Videos

'The notion of Aluta Continua is important in seeking gender equality'- Naledi ...
Naledi Chirwa tells the president 'You failed' during the Opening of Parliament ...