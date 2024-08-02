REVIEW | Why the bipolar Audi RS7 Performance is an absolute blast
05 August 2024 - 09:17
I’ve always been a fan of the RS6 Avant for its sheer chutzpah, in the way it combines family practicality with sports car thrills. Hauls ass and lots of luggage, as it were. As a driving experience I far prefer it to sports SUVs, which feel top heavy in the corners...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.