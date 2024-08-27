Mini celebrates 65th anniversary with new models and electric push
The Mini came about in reply to a 1956 fuel shortage resulting in petrol rations in the UK
28 August 2024 - 11:48
Mini commemorates 65 years of existence in 2024. The British brand was launched in 1959, setting in motion a cult-like following that has captured the hearts of the young and old alike. Two variants were originally made: Austin and Morris versions, both brands built by British manufacturer Leyland. ..
