Road Test
REVIEW | VW ID.4 gives us a glimpse of the brand's electric future
The SUV, which will be for sale only in 2026, is sleek, functional and efficient
28 August 2024 - 11:04
In the week when Volkswagen SA launched a refreshed Polo Vivo, its oldest model on sale, I was mixing it up with the VW ID.4 — the full electric car it plans to launch in South Africa in 2026. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.