Can anyone stop a two-horse MotoGP race in Aragon?
Marc Marquez and Brad Binder seek their first wins in a season dominated by Bagnaia and Martin
30 August 2024 - 14:48
MotoGP moves to Spain’s MotorLand Aragon circuit this weekend for the 12th round of the championship...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.