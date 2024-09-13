Motoring

FEATURE

The rise and rise of Chinese cars in South Africa

Affordability is driving Chinese vehicles to erode the market share of legacy brands

13 September 2024 - 09:36 By Denis Droppa

South African motorists are increasingly choosing more affordable cars, particularly Chinese brands...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. If whisky were a person Lifestyle
  2. How far can SA’s 20 most popular cars take you with R300 in the tank? Motoring
  3. Shape up for summer with a seven-day Mediterranean eating plan Lifestyle
  4. Bollywood ditches razzmatazz for sex work and its purveyors love it Lifestyle
  5. Nic Campbell appointed vice-president of Jetour SA Motoring

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 13 September 2024
Gone Native