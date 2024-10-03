Motoring

Five premium sedans still worth your money in 2024

Three Germans, an Italian and Japanese soldier on

03 October 2024 - 09:57
Brenwin Naidu Motoring editor, reporter and presenter
The Giulia is beautiful in that typical Alfa way.
Image: Supplied

There was a time when the nameplates here represented the most attainable entry points into their respective marques.

There was also a time when some of these monikers accounted for the top five best-selling new models in the country.

But a lot has changed in the automobile landscape over the last two decades. The rise of crossovers and sport-utility vehicles have just about supplanted the popularity of hatchbacks and sedans.

Still, there remain options for buyers who want three-box sensibilities — with the added prestige of a premium badge.

The models listed here have grown to play in a medium-sized position, neither the smallest nor the largest saloon offerings in their line-ups. Save for the Alfa Romeo, which is the only sedan in its brand's portfolio.

Alfa Romeo Giulia | From: R1,135,900 (2.0 T Veloce)

Taking the baton from the achingly beautiful 159, the Giulia (pictured above) was positioned as a car that would breathe new life into the Italian brand. But then, that seems to be said about virtually all new Alfa Romeo entrants. Predictably, the Giulia remains a niche product. Which is a pity, because its blend of unique style, dynamic handling abilities and spirited performance are attributes that buyers should experience at least once in their motoring lives.

  • Engines: 2.0l (petrol, turbocharged)
  • Warranty: Five-year/100,000km
  • Maintenance plan: Five-year/100,000km
  • Boot size: 480l

 

Audi's A4 is demure but offers good substance.
Image: Supplied

Audi A4 | From: R952,600 (35 TFSI Black Edition)

The original A4 was a genuine game-changer for Audi, which reinvigorated its hopes in the premium compact class, turning the brand into a serious volume player. That initial B5 generation was also locally built, with subsequent iterations being imported. Hard to believe the B9 is nearly a decade old. Its styling might be bland versus newer rivals, but the core substance of the four-rings car means it has aged well, all things considered.

As with various other models in the Audi range, the A4 recently received Black Edition styling treatment to boost interest.

  • Engines: 1.4l and 2.0l (both turbocharged-petrols)
  • Warranty: One-year/unlimited mileage
  • Maintenance plan: Five-year/100,000km
  • Boot size: 460l

 

BMW's 3 Series was once a locally-built mainstay.
Image: Supplied

BMW 3 Series | From: R913,731 (320i)

Regarded as the archetypal sports sedan, BMW had cultivated an enviable reputation for its 3 Series over seven generations. The current G20 model, despite having undergone various improvements though its life-cycle, has not altered the recipe dramatically. Thankfully it has not taken on a set of goofy grilles either. Its poised rear-drive chassis, near-perfect weight distribution and subtle, athletic looks make for a likable package overall.

Unlike its predecessors in Mzansi, the latest 3 Series is no longer built at the Rosslyn, Tswhane plant.

  • Engines: 2.0-litre (turbocharged-petrol and turbocharged-diesel); 3.0-litre (turbocharged-petrol)
  • Warranty: Two-year/unlimited mileage
  • Maintenance plan: Five-year/100,000km
  • Boot size: 480l

 

Lexus offers a left-field alternative with the striking IS.
Image: Supplied

Lexus IS | From: R1,080,400 (IS 300h SE)

The first generation of the junior Lexus sedan tried to emulate the recipe of its nemesis from BMW. But following iterations showed that Lexus learnt to march to its own tune. In its latest guise, the sharp-looking IS has an unmistakable identity. Praiseworthy refinement — and the offering of hybrid technology — positions it as a compelling alternative to the German triumvirate.

The continuously variable transmission and normally aspirated motor may not be everyone's cup of tea. But the IS does offer the best warranty and maintenance plan here.

  • Engines: 2.5-litre (normally-aspirated, hybrid)
  • Warranty: Seven-year/105,000km plus eight-year/195,000km for the hybrid system
  • Maintenance plan: Seven-year/105,000km
  • Boot size: 450l

 

Mercedes-Benz continues to produce the C-Class in East London.
Image: Supplied

Mercedes-Benz C-Class | From: R1,065,342 (C200 Avantgarde)

Of all the cars here, the three-pointed star model is the only one that might truly pander to your feelings of patriotism. It remains the last locally-built offering of its kind, manufactured in East London at the Mercedes-Benz facility which has been running since the 1950s. The W206 C-Class took on a much sharper aesthetic profile, with a more digitised cabin than its predecessor.

There were some build quality criticisms to be levelled at the model, however. And the significant pricing premium over rivals such as the vaunted BMW also raise an eyebrow.

  • Engines: 2.0-litre (turbocharged-petrol and turbocharged-diesel)
  • Warranty: Two-year/unlimited mileage
  • Maintenance plan: Five-year/100,000km
  • Boot size: 455l

 

