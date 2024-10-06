REVIEW | Zen and the elegant simplicity of the Toyota Corolla
In a market swarming with high-riding bakkies and SUVs, Alexander Parker defends the unpretentious three-box sedan
07 October 2024 - 08:23
Perusing the full year car sales numbers of 2023 gives a good insight into automotive taste among South Africa motorists...
