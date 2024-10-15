Increasing cost of new vehicles drives buyers to used market
Prices surge 4.4% year-on-year compared with 0.6% for pre-owned vehicles, index shows
16 October 2024 - 09:36
New vehicle prices have surged 4.4% year-on-year while those of used vehicles rose just 0.6%, pushing some consumers to the used car market, according to TransUnion’s vehicle pricing index for the second quarter of 2024...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.