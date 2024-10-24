On the plus side, the car’s family practicality elicits no complaints. Under the coupé-like roofline, space is plentiful inside the 4,590mm long car. Four adults are accommodated comfortably and the rear seats flip down to expand the generously-sized boot, which contains a space-saver spare wheel.
REVIEW | Jetour Dashing has rough edges but a smooth price
Image: DENIS DROPPA
The Chinese vehicle onslaught into SA continues, and Jetour is one of the newest brands. It arrived recently with the launch of two urban SUV model ranges: the Dashing compact crossover and the larger X70 Plus crossover.
The brand has high expectations for the local market, aiming to sell 2,000 units by year’s end and 30,000 units over the next three years. Jetour is part of the Chery Holding Group but operates as a stand-alone company with no direct connection to Chery SA.
Jetour has nearly 40 dealerships nationwide and its cars are sold with a 10-year/1-million kilometre engine warranty, a five-year/150,000km vehicle warranty and a five-year/60,000km service plan, supported by a parts centre at the brand’s head office in Midrand.
Like its Chinese peers, Jetour offers good bang for the buck with a generous suite of standard features at lower prices than long-standing brands such as Mazda, Volkswagen and Kia.
In a market beset by an affordability crisis, the Chinese value-for-money strategy has catapulted sales of brands such as Chery and Haval into the big league, as local motorists have become more accepting of a new breed of vehicles from behind the Red Curtain which are far more refined than their forebears.
Jetour punts its vehicles as having “technology, fashion and youthfulness”, and in terms of design the Dashing meets the brief with strikingly futuristic styling characterised by slim LED headlamps, prominent grille and a swoopy side profile.
Image: DENIS DROPPA
Inside, the modern vibe continues with a minimalist look and good quality finishes with appealing flourishes of metal and soft touch surfaces.
On test is the Dashing Deluxe priced at R469,900, flagship of the two-model Dashing range which includes the entry-level Momentum at R439,900.
Both Dashing versions have keyless access, remote control windows, electrically adjustable front seats, synthetic leather upholstery with red contrast stitching, a tyre pressure monitor for the 19” wheels, front and side airbags and an electric tailgate as some of the key features. A digital instrument cluster and infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, voice commands and wireless charging are other highlights.
The higher-spec Deluxe adds a panoramic sunroof, automatic rain sensors and ambient lighting, plus safety features including lane change assist, rear cross-traffic alert, blind spot detection, panoramic view parking assist and an additional two airbags.
It’s a very feature-rich spec sheet, though not everything is as user-friendly as you might like in the highly digitised interior. The infotainment system is not particularly intuitive, with small icons and a menu system that takes some getting used to.
A warning chime sounds when the car exceeds 120km/h, and we couldn’t find a way to disable the feature. Another gripe is that the air-conditioning is not very effective and took ages to cool the car.
Image: DENIS DROPPA
On the plus side, the car’s family practicality elicits no complaints. Under the coupé-like roofline, space is plentiful inside the 4,590mm long car. Four adults are accommodated comfortably and the rear seats flip down to expand the generously-sized boot, which contains a space-saver spare wheel.
Power in both Dashing models comes from a turbocharged 1.5l four-cylinder petrol turbo motor with eco and sport driving modes, mated to a six-speed dual-clutch transmission. Outputs of 115kW and 230Nm are among the highest in the segment but performance is a mixed bag. The car feels punchy and makes an easy cruiser once it gets going but there is turbo lag in a standing start. When reversing, the opposite happens, with the car wanting to leap out of the blocks at the slightest touch of throttle. The drivetrain could benefit from revised throttle calibration or gear ratios to make it less jumpy.
The Dashing is not particularly frugal and averaged 10l/100km in a mix of town/freeway driving, compared with the factory-claimed 7.8l/100km.
With front-wheel drive and a 160mm ground clearance that is only slightly higher than a regular hatchback’s, the Dashing is not pitched as any kind of off-road machine. It is very much an urban SUV, though the sensible high-profile tyres are not averse to driving over medium-sized potholes or mild gravel. It rides fairly comfortably and has neat handling.
Except for a minor rattle from the rear, the car felt solid and refined and is the latest example of how much the Chinese motor industry has raised its game in recent years.
The compelling price of under R470,000 is a strong attraction in a segment where some legacy rivals sell for more than R700,000. It may help buyers overlook rough edges such as the throttle/transmission calibration and weak air-conditioning, and unknown factors like long-term reliability and resale value.
JETOUR DASHING VS THE COMPETITION
