Fans of Batman can now buy a drivable replica of the Tumbler Batmobile, the tactical vehicle featured in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy from 2005-2012, starring Christian Bale.
The Batmobile is one of the most iconic cars in Hollywood history and the Tumbler is being made in an ultra-exclusive run of 10 left-hand-drive units, to commemorate the Batman character turning 85 this year. The car is drivable but not street-legal, so owners wishing to channel their inner superhero will have to park it in their bat cave or drive it on closed circuits.
Officially sanctioned by Warner Bros Discovery, the Tumbler is a two-seater powered by a 6.2l petrol engine with outputs of 390kW and 659Nm, mated to an automatic transmission with paddle shifters.
It doesn’t have weapons and gadgets like the movie car, but there is a jet engine simulation (without flames).
The body is constructed of Kevlar, carbon fibre, steel and fibreglass, mounted on a tubular frame made of aeronautical steel.
It has an authentic interior with bespoke seating trim, digital dashboard, one-way mirrored glass screens, five-point racing seat belts and black alcantara headlining. Each model comes with a unique number as well as proof of authenticity from Warner Bros Discovery.
The car is available in any colour as long as it’s black. The 10 Tumblers are being sold by invitation only at $2.99m (R52.8m) apiece.
This article originally appeared in Business Day.
Drive like the Dark Knight in your very own R52.8m Batmobile
The car is drivable but not street-legal, so you will have to park it in your bat cave or drive it on closed circuits
Image: Supplied
