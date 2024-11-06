FIRST DRIVE | New Ford Mustang rides high on old-school appeal
The blue oval’s iconic pony car retains its raw and racy character as it moves into the digital age
07 November 2024 - 10:34
The large bonnet flexes in the wind as the long Karoo road spools into the distant horizon. There’s no other car in sight and life is good. The V8 roars like a Nascar and the fat tyres whoosh loudly on the tarmac...
