Motoring

International News

Michael Schumacher’s 2006 season F1 car to go on auction

The V8 powered Ferrari 248 marked the end of the outfit’s dominant era in Formula 1

07 November 2024 - 16:09 By Motor News Reporter

Another Michael Schumacher Ferrari Formula 1 racer is going on sale. The 2006 Ferrari 248 Formula 1 racer will be auctioned via RM Sotheby’s Sealed bids on November 19. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. REVIEW | Suzuki Jimny five-door has more boot but retains the cute Motoring
  2. Drive like the Dark Knight in your very own R52.8m Batmobile Motoring
  3. FIRST DRIVE | New Ford Mustang rides high on old-school appeal Motoring
  4. Mia le Roux ready to take on Mexico in a fashion storm Lifestyle
  5. How to pull off the anti-beauty trend Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Bringing Formula 1 BACK to South Africa!
Sundowns' Brazilian star attacker Lucas Ribeiro would consider playing for ...