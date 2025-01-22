If you plug in the vehicle and top up the battery daily, you could well create a scenario where you spare use of the engine almost entirely.
REVIEW | A month with the Lexus NX 450h+ F Sport
Plug-in hybrid powertrain brings real benefits
Image: Supplied
Hybrid technology is no longer the novel and somewhat gimmicky prospect it once was. The genre has evolved considerably over the years, and virtually all carmakers worth mentioning have some strategy involving petrol-electric powertrains. Lexus was an early adopter, taking hybrid offerings to market before its German competitors.
Last year the Japanese luxury brand introduced two new plug-in hybrid derivatives to Mzansi: the NX and RX, both donning the 450h+ moniker. We spent an extended period with the former, compact model, evaluating its strengths and identifying points for improvement.
At R1,336,300 it represents the top of the NX range. In typical Lexus fashion, the model is generously equipped as standard, with no optional extras to specify. The fitment of the F Sport package enlivens an already spiffy design, with 20-inch wheels and more aggressive aerodynamic elements. In its signature shade of blue, the NX certainly turned heads.
Occupants grasp a deeper understanding of that Lexus magic. The cabin has a cosseting feel, with a stylish execution and top tier materials. It feels properly premium. Those more partial to tradition will appreciate the retention of physical switchgear, instead of capacitive surfaces and a gluttony of screens. That is not to say the NX is not suitably digitised for the modern era, but it strikes a nice balance.
We enjoyed the sculpted seats and the black-on-red leather upholstery scheme. Interestingly, while the front seats are ventilated, they do not offer a heating function. The steering wheel is heated.
Image: Supplied
On the list of amenities is a sunroof, electric seat adjustment, a sizeable 14-inch infotainment touchscreen with navigation and voice recognition.
Being replete with the Lexus Safety System+ 3.0 suite of driver assistance features, it packs adaptive cruise control, and a cornering assist function that is tangible as it nudges the steering back between the painted lines of the road.
Some aspects of the collision-prevent system appear hyperactive. When reversing, for example, the Lexus seemed to panic and slam on brakes if even the slightest movement in the periphery was detected. Better safe than sorry, perhaps.
It takes some time to get accustomed to the digital rear-view mirror (you can switch to standard glass mode), but the benefits are clear, specially in dark, or inclement weather.
Despite the hybrid powertrain and its additional elements, boot space remains unchanged from the standard NX at 520l.
The NX sure looks the part and delivers the goods where interior sophistication and features are concerned. But what about its hybrid componentry?
Happily, we can report the set-up works rather well in the real world. The NX 450h+ relies on a 2.5l, four-cylinder petrol engine, two electric motors (front and rear axle) and an 18.1kWh battery. This makes for a combined power output of 227kW. Lexus claims the torque figure is also 227Nm. On a full charge, the manufacturer quotes an electric range of 66.5km. We saw 55km during our test period. You can plug in the Lexus at home or a public charging facility.
You can also keep the battery topped up by driving in a dedicated charge mode, which sets the engine into action. Supplementing the charge setting is full EV mode and HV (hybrid vehicle) mode, deploying the engine and battery in tandem.
Image: Supplied
If you plug in the vehicle and top up the battery daily, you could well create a scenario where you spare use of the engine almost entirely.
There is no interruption or sudden, perceptible shift as the NX transitions between engine and electric power. Without a doubt, however, the weakest link in the recipe is the continuously variable transmission. The painful drone of a straining engine under hard acceleration is truly unflattering in a car with such a premium constitution.
In electric mode, we achieved an average electricity consumption of 22.8kWh/100km. Driven in charge mode (using engine power in isolation), average consumption was indicated at 6.8l/100km. Fair, considering the weight and size of the vehicle, and its sporty constitution. One would be hard-pressed to achieve similar in a non-hybrid, turbocharged-petrol contender with a 2.0l displacement.
There is another ace under the vehicle's sleeve: unlikely sprinting abilities. The manufacturer claims a 0-100km/h time of 6.1 seconds. This seems believable, hustling away under hard acceleration from a non-functioning set of Johannesburg robots.
EXTENDED TEST WRAP-UP | Lexus NX 450h+ F Sport
ODOMETER ON DELIVERY: 3,200km
CURRENT ODOMETER: 4,315km
PRAISES: Superb refinement, hybrid technology enables frugal yet punchy performance, abundance of goodies as standard.
GRIPES: Unflattering continuously variable transmission, overly sensitive autonomous emergency braking feature, omission of heated seats is odd (since it has a heated steering wheel).
AVERAGE CONSUMPTION: 6.8l/100km (driven in charge mode); 22.8kWh/100km (electric mode)
